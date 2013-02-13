What Did Michelle Obama Wear to the State of the Union Address? Modified Jason Wu

Michelle Obama wore Jason Wu (once again) for last night's State of the Union address—but this time with a twist. The burgundy and black leather dress is a modified version of a cocktail look from the designer's pre-fall 2013 collection. The designer converted the black leather spaghetti straps in his original into a full-coverage boat neck that still allowed the First Lady to display her infamously sculpted arms, along with a repeat Alexis Bittar floral brooch. “To have maximum effect at a big occasion doesn’t necessary mean having to wear a loud and overly embellished dress,” Wu once told InStyle.com. “Sometimes less is more.” This dress is a prime example of his vision. So, do you like her custom look?

