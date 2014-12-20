What Did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Name Their New Baby Girl?

Congratulations are in order for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard! The pair has welcomed their second child, a daughter named Delta.

"Delta Bell Shepard is here," Shepard tweeted late Friday night. "She doesn't look like either @IMKristenBell or me, but we're gonna keep her anyway. #christmascameearly." Shortly after, mom Bell also announced the news on Twitter. "The estrogen has now hit critical mass! Good luck, @daxshepard1," she wrote. "And welcome to the world DELTA BELL SHEPARD :)."

Bell and Shepard announced in June that they were expecting baby number two. The adorable duo, who has been married since 2013, are already parents to one and a half-year-old daughter Lincoln Bell Shepard. Throughout her pregnancy, Bell has wowed us with her effortlessly stylish maternity ensembles, including an airy white Elizabeth and James dress and a figure-hugging floral print Wayf dress. Congratulations to the expanding family!

