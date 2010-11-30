What Did Everyone Buy on Cyber Monday?

You don’t need us to tell you that yesterday's online shopping was big, big, BIG—chances are, you indulged in a little e-retail therapy yourself. So what were the most coveted items, as reported by WWD? At Saks, it was Tory Burch flats, a Valentino handbag, Uggs, candles, Bobbi Brown makeup, a Marc by Marc Jacobs scarf and Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. Neiman Marcus reported selling 1,000 tins of their famous chocolate chip cookies, 300 sets of champagne flutes and twice as many boots as they did last year. Other hot items across the internet include jewelry, lingerie, dresses, coats and knits. If all you want for Christmas is a robust economy, you might just get your wish!

MORE! Keep-up your Cyber Monday shopping momentum with our InStyle sister boutique, StyleFind.com.