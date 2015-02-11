What Did Christina Hendricks Steal from the Mad Men Set?

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The final seven episodes of Mad Men will begin airing in April, and Christina Hendricks, who plays Joan Harris on the Emmy-winning series, managed to snag a few things from the set—but she had to pay.

“Anything I could get my hands on I pretty much stole,” she jokingly told InStyle during the grand opening of David Yurman’s new boutique in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. “No, I asked for it ... and then they charged me for it! There was a piece of art from Joan’s apartment that I really, really wanted and a little serving tray I always wanted, and I got a couple pieces of costume. But I wanted those things because they had always been in Joan’s apartment and they just always will remind me. To me, it’s like my home away from home.”

For her own ensemble Tuesday evening, the actress chose a belted black and gold Etro dress to highlight her David Yurman baubles. “I just recently bought this dress and have been looking forward to wearing it and thought it would compliment the jewelry nicely,” she said, while sipping a glass of champagne.

Clearly, jewelry isn’t just for the ladies. Cuba Gooding Jr. and Pete Wentz, wearing skull rings from the designer, posed for photos with Hendricks at the party while admiring the bling.

