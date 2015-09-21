See What These Chic Store Buyers Are Scooping Up From #NYFW

New York Fashion Week took the city by storm and days later, we're still obsessing over the dream-worthy looks that hit the runways. We caught up with three of the retail industry's key players: Tomoko Ogura, Senior Fashion Director at Barneys New York, Sarah Easley, Kirna Zabete Co-Founder, and Leila Yavari, STYLEBOP.com Fashion Director, to find out what will be hitting their stores come spring. Read on to see the looks they loved—some of them even made this list twice.

RELATED: Kerry Washington Wears a Dress Straight Off the Marc Jacobs Runway

Courtesy; Catwalking/Getty Images (3)

"Derek Lam’s playful proportions in this look (above, left) are chic and tailored. We love the bell sleeve of this shirt, which adds just the right amount of drama, and the sailor pant is a versatile piece that will pair nicely with wardrobe staples like a clean white T-shirt.

Rusty shades, like the ones at Altuzarra (above, center), are making a big statement this season. The look plays off the different textures of plisse and suede for a beautiful monochromatic ensemble.

At Prabal Gurung (above, right), we responded to the vibrancy of this color. The fabric has great movement and fluidity that makes the yellow rich and refined."

RELATED: Find Out Who Had the Most Instagrammed Show at #NYFW

"The peel-away, layered concept combined with the feminine Spanish red ruffle at Proenza Schouler (above, left) feels completely new, rich, and sophisticated. Perfect asymmetry! I would love to wear this.

The tie dye treatment of this Altuzarra dress (above, center) was the perfect mismatch for this lady silhouette—it was my favorite look from the show. The asymmetrical, ropey frog closures were unexpected, and the overall effect was fresh and wearable.

It was really hard to choose just one look from the Givenchy show. It was magic, but the black gown Joan Smalls wore (above, right) was magnificent!"

RELATED: 6 Reasons to Invest in a Shirtdress for Spring 2016

Courtesy; Catwalking/Getty Images (3)

"In a single look (above, left) Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy nailed the lingerie mood for Spring ‘16: fluid, yet structured; fragile, yet strong, ultra-femme, yet slightly androgynous. As if by magic, these contradictions yielded something so modern and thoroughly wearable—it was really a defining moment.

The last thing I expected to see from the Proenza boys was a flamenco-themed collection. This dress (above, center) perfectly captures their take on ruffles—a key motif for Spring, which they reinvented as directional, sculptural flourishes. There was nothing costume-y here, just modern femininity that came alive with lightness and irresistible movement.

There was an island theme running through some of the collections, which Victoria Beckham made her own by injecting it with mid-century elegance (above, right). Tropical flowers were abstracted into gestural strokes, or mashed up against contrasting patterns. It felt playful, yet sophisticated and the modernist lines suddenly felt refreshing.”

RELATED: All Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 News