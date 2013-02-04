What Body Part Makes Khloe Kardashian Feel Sexiest? She Tells InStyle

Sexy waves have become the trademark style of the Kardashian sisters, and it's the ultimate go-to for Khloe. Why? "I think I feel sexiest when my hair is down," the star told InStyle.com at the U by Kotex Generation Know campaign launch, which works to empower women by debunking health myths. "It's like my security blanket, I don't know why! I rarely wear my hair up. I have this nervous habit where I touch my hair without realizing it—my mom will call me after I do a talk show and will be like 'Stop playing with your hair!'" And although her hairstylist Jenn Atkin is the mastermind behind those bouncy curls, Khloe loves DIY-ing a sleek blowout. "I'm really good at doing my own makeup, but when it comes to doing my own hair, I just blow it out straight," she added. "I have naturally curly hair so I can wear it that way, but you always want what you don't have, so I straighten it." We hear that!

