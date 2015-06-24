Why You Should Use a Crystal Nail File 

More than a quick fix for nail emergencies, nail files play a role in keeping our tips healthy and smooth. If your nails are especially fragile, investing in a glass or crystal nail file could help bring them back to tip-top shape.

If you’ve ever damaged your nails with a traditional emery board, a crystal nail file might be a gentler option and could even reduce chipping and peeling. That’s because they typically come with a higher “grit” which, nail technician and founder of nail care line Maxus Nails Dasha Minina tells us, is the number that “determines how fine or coarse the nail file is and indicates how rough it will be on your nails.” Using an emery board labeled with a grit of less than 180, Minina says, can shift the layers of the natural nail plate, causing the nail to split and break.

Another beautiful benefit of crystal files? The tool can easily be washed with soap and water or any liquid disinfectant, which is crucial in avoiding the spread of germs and bacteria. Best of all, they can last for years with the proper care (always store them in their protective cases to prevent from breaking).

Shop the crystal nail files (above, from left): Priti NYC, $11; pritinyc.com. Sephora Collection, $10; sephora.com. Julep, $18; julep.com. Perfect Formula, $12; perfectformulas.com.

