The Barden Bellas' Look is Very Different this Time Around—and Pitch Perfect 2's Costume Designer Tells Us How

Pitch Perfect 2 hits theaters this weekend, and the sequel is certain to be aca-awesome. As pumped as we are to rock out to the latest riff-off, we're equally as excited to see what the Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast will be wearing throughout the film. We caught up with the costume designer, Sal Perez, to find out what's changed with the Barden Bellas' looks this time around. The answer? Color!

"In the first film, I used so much bright color," explains Perez. "But this time around, [director] Elizabeth Banks wanted to 'pull the color back' because the Bellas are grown women now so their wardrobes are more mature." How did Perez, who's also known for pulling together vivid looks for Mindy Kaling's character on The Mindy Project, feel about the more mellow palette? 'It makes a lot of sense," he explains to InStyle. "I think younger girls are much more apt to wear the bright, bright colors, whereas sophisticated women are going to tone it down a bit." It sounds like the Bellas are all grown up!

