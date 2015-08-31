Wes Craven, Nightmare on Elm Street Filmmaker, Dies at 76

Horror filmmaker Wes Craven, known for distorting the boundary between reality and fantasy in movie such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and The Serpent and the Rainbow, has died at age 76 from brain cancer, his family announced Sunday.

The Cleveland-born writer, director and producer’s final film was 2011’s Scream 4, the last in the slasher series that playfully stabbed as many holes in the conventions of scary movies as his monsters, fiends, and serial killers jabbed into shrieking victims over his four decades of filmaking.

RELATED: MTV Just Debuted a New Trailer for The Shannara Chronicles

Craven remained “engaged and working until the end,” according to the family’s statement. He was listed as an executive producer the MTV’s new series based on Scream, but he admitted he had little to do with the show – and criticized it for dropping the distinctive “Ghostface” killer mask.

His family didn’t list it among his recent credits, and instead said he remained a mentor to up-and-coming filmmakers and is an executive producer on The Girl in the Photographs, a horror film playing the Toronto International Film Festival’s midnight section Sept. 14, about a celebrity photographer who helps investigate a series of gruesome murder images.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Star Kim Dickins on the Moment That "Destroyed" Madison

Craven was known for a style that fused shock-sadism with black humor. In most of his frightening movies, you were supposed to laugh as much as scream.

More to come …

RELATED: A First Look at Scream Queens

Related Video: Master of Horror Wes Craven Dead at 76