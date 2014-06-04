We're Starry-Eyed for Shailene Woodley's #TFIOS Red Carpet Looks

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Matt Sayles/Invision for BuzzFeed/AP Images

In the InStyle June cover story, our cover girl Shailene Woodley was famously quoted: "I always used to roll my eyes at high fashion, but I have a new appreciation of it as an art form ...We're talking about the red carpet—because in my own life, I'm not into heels and still not into dresses, but I respect the creativity behind it."

But judging from her recent red carpet streak during the promo tour for The Fault in Our Stars, you never would've guessed that she was someone who used to, at best, tolerate fashion and all that it stood for. At the New York premiere, she was the embodiment of a star, lighting up the red carpet in a one-of-a-kind yellow silk cady peplum Ralph Lauren Collection column (above, left). Its silhouette simultaneously highlighted her svelte frame and added an unexpected flirty touch.

While it was her most dramatic look of the tour, it wasn't the only red carpet gem. She stepped out in a red-and-black collared Preen by Thornton-Bregazzi dress (above, center) in an abstract starbox print (cosmic coincidence, perhaps?), which succeeded a metallic brocade Mary Katrantzou dress (above, right) that she grounded with two-toned Robert Clergerie brogues (a nod to her affinity for flats—or bare feet).

Image zoom Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Allied; Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA; Taylor Hill/WireImage

We saw more of her trademark tomboyish aesthetic when she went with a decidedly laid-back look and topped off her gray AG tank with an embroidered Zuhair Murad blazer, Barbara Bui leather pants, and Converse kicks (above, left). But there were instances of her stepping outside of her comfort zone too: She made a splash in Preen's azure blue sea-print asymmetric dress (above, center) with black lace-up heels, and again in a pretty butterfly-print Valentino mini and pink Kurt Geiger pumps (above, right).

If there's one thing we can take away from Woodley's recent looks, it's that the actress has come a long way since her days as Amy Juergens in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, career- and style-wise. Check out all of Woodley's best red carpet looks in our gallery.