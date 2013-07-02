We're Obsessed: Shauns Sunglasses, Chic Styles That Protect and Give Back

By far, my favorite summer accessory is a great pair of sunglasses. Dime store optics may be cheap but they are really bad for your eyes long-term, so it is smart to invest in eyewear that will protect while it accessorizes. One of my current favorite brands is Shauns. The California-based company designs chic shades all-around, which are then made in family-owned workshops in Belluno, Italy with lenses from Carl Zeiss glass (the same company that made lenses for the first microscope). But what I love most is the company’s one-for-one model. Each time a pair of sunglasses is sold, Shauns directly sponsors an eye exam and covers the cost of a pair of vision glasses for a person in need in a developing country. I'm wearing the Tweed style in nude all summer ($250), but they have a variety of frames, colors and styles perfect for every face. Click the gallery to see some of my favorites, and shop the styles at shaunscalifornia.com.

— Thomas Waller, Accessories Editor