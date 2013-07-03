We're Obsessed: Marc Jacobs' Dog Neville Has His Own Instagram

Courtesy Instagram (3)
Josephine Cusumano
Jul 03, 2013 @ 12:20 pm

Among Instagram's popular feeds featuring animals (we're looking at you, Lil Bub!), there is one that we've become obsessed with, and it belongs to Neville Jacobs. He is the beloved black-and-white bull terrier to designer mastermind Marc Jacobs, and he's quite the pup. He calls New York his playground, visits the Marc Jacobs International offices frequently, and chronicles all of his adventures on his very own Instagram account, which boasts over 5,000 followers to date. Click to check out photos of the coolest dog on Instagram, and you'll understand just why we're so obsessed with double-tapping each snap.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!