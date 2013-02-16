We're Obsessed With iMadeFace! See InStyle's Cover Girls in Their Cartoon Makeovers

Call us addicted! We can't get enough of iMadeFace, the popular app that turns faces into cartoons. It's so fun to use, we had just had to try it on our enchanting March cover girls, Oz the Great and Powerful stars Rachel Weisz, Mila Kunis, and Michelle Williams. It's literally magic—no wizardry required—and you can try it, too, if you haven't already (currently it's the #1 free iPhone app). Just download it for your iPhone or iPad on itunes.com. And if you're looking for a makeover that's a little more real and a little less avatar, check out InStyle's Hollywood Makeover Tool on instyle.com or the InStyle Hair Try-On app for your iPad, which allows you to try on the hottest celebrity hairstyles before you head to the salon.

Plus, go behind-the-scenes at the March cover photo shoot!