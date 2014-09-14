We're Obsessed! Get Kate Mara's Flirty Summer-to-Fall Dress for $110

Kate Mara is easily one of the coolest girls in Hollywood, and we can't get enough of her sweet-meets-tomboy style. Case in point: the seriously cute floral Topshop dress she wore out last week in New York City. The actress accessorized the jazzy olive green frock—which features pops of pink, a short-sleeve overlay top, and cutouts at the sides—to give it an edgy twist. For extra punch, Mara added her favorite ivory Jil Sander buckle strap loafers, chic sunglasses, and a black chain-strap cross body bag.

Think you can’t wear a floral minidress into fall? Think again. This piece will perfectly transition you into the colder months when styled with a pair of boots and a leather jacket. Pick up her jazzy dress now ($110) at topshop.com or nordstrom.com before it sells out!

