We're Obsessed! Britt Robertson's Red Carpet Style Is On Point

You could say that Britt Robertson is on a bit of a roll this year. After falling for Scott Eastwood in the Nicholas Sparks drama, The Longest Ride, she is back on the big screen (with George Clooney, no less) in the sci-fi adventure, Tomorrowland. And with every premiere and red carpet appearance, it seems Robertson is stepping up her style game too. Her latest in a rotation of fresh and feminine looks was this pleated pink Antonio Berardi cocktail dress that she chose for the Tokyo premiere of Tomorrowland on Monday.

"My eyes are really being opened up to fashion and all of these fun things I've never been aware of," says Robertson, who has been working with super-stylist Elizabeth Stewart, the mastermind that is also behind Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain's memorable red carpet style. "I like simple, classic pieces, but I'm still learning."

Scroll down to see some of Robertson's best looks so far!

Slicked back strands and Sophia Webster sandals complemented the actress's embellished Fausto Puglisi LBD at the Valencia premiere of Tomorrowland.

In London, the actress wore a graphic frock by Dior (a brand she is "obsessed with") and spiked Barbara Bui pumps.

At the L.A. premiere of Tomorrowland, this colorblocked Fausto Puglisi dress was vibrant and effortless with a loose topknot.

Robertson received CinemaCon's "Star of Tomorrow" Award in this sophisticated one-shouldered look by J. Mendel.

The star chatted with Selena Gomez as she sat front row at the Louis Vuitton 2016 resort presentation, wearing chic separates by the brand.

This Dior ensemble grabbed our attention for its cool sequined neckline and impeccable fit. Major bonus points for the statement pumps.

