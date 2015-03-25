We're Obsessed with Amal Clooney's Zigzag-Print Pants

Amal Clooney’s love for '70s-inspired fashion is still going strong. After donning a leopard-print coat and wide-leg jeans on Monday, the stylish barrister stepped out last night in New York City and wowed us once again.

Clooney looked gorgeous in a pair of eye-catching Giambattista Valli zigzag-print pants, which she paired with a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture black feathered crop top, black platform boots, and a sleek black coat. The beauty stuck to her signature hairstyle and added a ruby lip to complete her look.

One thing's definite: Mrs. Clooney's street style is totally on point.

