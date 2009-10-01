I'd like to introduce you to our latest and greatest feature: We're Obsessed! It's a daily shrine to the drool-worthy clothes, shoes, bags and jewelry that have our editors going gaga. Megan Deem, InStyle's Fashion Features Editor, loves these multi-colored jeweled Louboutins in part because a "super-stylish" friend declared them "outfit-makers". I couldn't agree more—stars like Nicole Richie, Katy Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted wearing Louboutin's glittery pumps to amp up their red-carpet looks. It looks like we just discovered their next (and even more fabulous) go-to shoe!

See more of our favorite items in We're Obsessed!