We're Mad About...Ossie Clark

When It Girl Emma Watson wore vintage Ossie Clark on the red-carpet last week we couldn't help but feel a little (okay, a lot) jealous. The flowing, flattering pieces from the '70s designer have long been the sought-after scores of stylesetters like Sienna Miller and Keira Knightley. Thankfully, the recently relaunched line (which retains the rich-hippie look of the original without the eau de mothball) is now being sold exclusively in the U.S. by Madison Los Angeles. The new designs don't come cheap, but stylist Rachel Zoe considers a classic Ossie gown an investment piece: "It's just easy and you can wear it for the rest of your life." On a budget? T-shirts emblazoned with original sketches are available from British site my-wardrobe.com for under $100.

•Ossie Clark designs, from $895-1438; at madisonlosangeles.com.

UPDATE: Collectors' item alert! Ossie Clark is closing—so buy the designs while you can.