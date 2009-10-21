We're Mad About… Swiss Dot Tights

Leave it to our style idol Diane Kruger to debut our newest accessory obsession on the red carpet—swiss dot tights! Revived on the Balenciaga fall runways, the chic, French hosiery is definitely having a moment in the fashion set. The perfect lightweight alternative to heavy textured tights, these mostly-sheer hose provide ample leg coverage and a large dose of fun! The trick to pulling off polka dot legs is to pair them with an equally bold patterned dress or top like Kruger. Her tights are by Gerbe and will set you back $40 plus the long-awaited delivery from Europe, but we found a similar version at American Eagle Outfitters for only $13!