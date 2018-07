"Colbalt is the new black—when it comes to mascara," says makeup artist Genevieve Herr in the August issue of InStyle. We've always been curious about how to wear blue makeup without looking like a clown and Anne Hathaway's flawless execution is inspirational. For tips on how to get her steel-blue eyes, see the new issue of InStyle, on newsstands today!

