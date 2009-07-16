We're Mad About... Metallic Blazers

Donato Sardella/WireImage;Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com
Joyann King
Jul 16, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Rachel Bilson looked like a vision in gold, sporting a metallic blazer and matching shorts at the 3.1 Phillip Lim anniversary party last night. Her eye-catching choice has spurred a new fashion obsession—metallic suiting. Since Bilson's blazer is from Lim's upcoming resort collection, we found this tailored version to hold us over. Take a cue from her and pair yours with a classic black top to avoid shine overkill.

Blazer, Maje, $525; visit net-a-porter.com.

