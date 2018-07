Messenger bags are having a moment! Spotted on stylish stars like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes, this laid-back sack is not only practical (look mom, no hands!), but ruggedly chic. We love this double-zippered version by Donna Karan. Dress it up with sleek pants and knee-high boots or throw it over your shoulder with your favorite sweater and jeans.

