We're Mad About... The Little White Dress

Joyann King
Jul 20, 2009 @ 12:00 pm

We've been recording little white dress moments all summer long, waiting for just the right time to declare it an obsession. Now, thanks to Eva Mendes, we can! She stepped out in Italy over the weekend in a perfectly chic white frock, joining the ranks of other LWD-wearers like Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz. The genius of the little white dress is that while it's completely chic alone, you can jazz it up with superhero-sized cuffs (near left) or a pop-of-color belt (far left) for a instant update.

