We're Mad About... Boater Hats

Anne Hathaway has chosen some funky headgear lately, including a rainbow-colored wig, but her nautical-inspired boater hat that she donned this weekend was perfectly chic and fresh. Boater hats, also known as skimmers, are having a moment—first seen on the runways at Marc Jacobs and then onto the heads of the fashion set, including Chloe Sevigny. Boaters are typically made of straw, boast a stiff brim and flat top and are usually adorned with a ribbon. Take a cue from Hathaway and wear yours with preppy stripes and sunglasses alike.

