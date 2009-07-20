We're Mad About... Boater Hats

Splash News;Courtesy of Costumes of Nashua
Joyann King
Jul 20, 2009 @ 6:00 pm

Anne Hathaway has chosen some funky headgear lately, including a rainbow-colored wig, but her nautical-inspired boater hat that she donned this weekend was perfectly chic and fresh. Boater hats, also known as skimmers, are having a moment—first seen on the runways at Marc Jacobs and then onto the heads of the fashion set, including Chloe Sevigny. Boaters are typically made of straw, boast a stiff brim and flat top and are usually adorned with a ribbon. Take a cue from Hathaway and wear yours with preppy stripes and sunglasses alike.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!