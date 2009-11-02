We're Loving Sienna Miller's Sophisticated Boho Bag

Sienna Miller has been spotted all over N.Y.C.'s Nolita neighborhood since she began her stint on Broadway, and we've been busy tracking her off-duty style. We spotted Miller looking chic in a classic black pea coat and Ray Ban wayfarers over the weekend, but it was her fringe and knotted leather bag that really caught our eye! The bohemian-inspired carry-all is by Katherine Kwei and comes in three choice colors: black, brown and a bold teal. Its practical shape and stylish details make it the perfect choice for toting around all your Saturday necessities.

Katherine Kwei Joyce Carry-All, $625; visit lunaboston.com.