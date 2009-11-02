We're Loving Sienna Miller's Sophisticated Boho Bag

Joyann King
Nov 02, 2009

Sienna Miller has been spotted all over N.Y.C.'s Nolita neighborhood since she began her stint on Broadway, and we've been busy tracking her off-duty style. We spotted Miller looking chic in a classic black pea coat and Ray Ban wayfarers over the weekend, but it was her fringe and knotted leather bag that really caught our eye! The bohemian-inspired carry-all is by Katherine Kwei and comes in three choice colors: black, brown and a bold teal. Its practical shape and stylish details make it the perfect choice for toting around all your Saturday necessities.

Katherine Kwei Joyce Carry-All, $625; visit lunaboston.com.

