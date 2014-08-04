Mel B Looks Pretty in Pink at the X Factor UK Auditions

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 04, 2014 @ 6:07 pm

She may have once been called Scary Spice, but Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, looked anything but at the X Factor UK auditions in London last week. The former Spice Girl arrived at Wembley Stadium in an eye-catching bright pink Roksanda Ilincic dress that featured a nipped in waistline and ladylike white cuffs with a full-length zipper and contrasting navy panel on the back. Mel B finished off the feminine look with black YSL heels, a swept back hairdo, and natural makeup.

If you'd like to recreate Brown's look, you're in luck. The dress is available exclusively on net-a-porter.com for $1,585.

From Rosario Dawson to Kate Middleton, celebs love Roksanda Ilincic! See more stars wearing her bold designs in our gallery.

