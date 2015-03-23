We're Inspired by Sophia Loren's Outrageous Yet Discreet Curves

Before there was Kim Kardashian, there was Sophia Loren. Every bit as attention-grabbing, voluptuous and sexy as her modern counterpart, Loren managed to be an erotic icon while maintaining a level of privacy and decorum unheard of today.

Just look at this picture. No cleavage is exposed except, perhaps, a bit from her toes. Her striped top actually has a high neck; her skirt, a “midi” length. Yet, the image is both provocative and sensual. The hourglass silhouette, and her knowing body language speak volumes.

Bellissima! Brava!

