We're Inspired by Sophia Loren's Outrageous Yet Discreet Curves

Cindy Weber-Cleary
Mar 23, 2015 @ 2:31 pm

Before there was Kim Kardashian, there was Sophia Loren. Every bit as attention-grabbing, voluptuous and sexy as her modern counterpart, Loren managed to be an erotic icon while maintaining a level of privacy and decorum unheard of today.

Just look at this picture. No cleavage is exposed except, perhaps, a bit from her toes. Her striped top actually has a high neck; her skirt, a “midi” length. Yet, the image is both provocative and sensual. The hourglass silhouette, and her knowing body language speak volumes.

Bellissima! Brava!

