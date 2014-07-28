We're Hosting a Twitter Chat with Our Guest Editor Lauren Conrad July 29!

If you're like us, you probably can't get enough of Lauren Conrad's flawless Instagram, her impeccable style, and her countless, informative how-to videos. How does she do it all? Well, you can ask her live!

We're hosting a Twitter chat with Conrad, who will also be our guest editor for the day, on Tuesday, July 29, at 4 p.m. ET. She'll be answering all of your questions from beauty to style to home decor, plus much more! If you already know what you want to ask her, submit your question now with #AskLaurenC. Then, be sure to follow @LaurenConrad and @InStyle so you don't miss a thing.

Plus, be sure to check InStyle.com all day long to read exclusive content from Conrad.