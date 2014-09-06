We're Celebrating Pippa Middleton's 31st Birthday with Her Best Style Moments

Happy birthday, Pippa Middleton! Kate Middleton's younger sister rings in her 31st year today. It's been a busy time for Pippa, who signed on to bike across the United States for charity earlier this summer and even gave her first television interview to dish about her life post-royal wedding. She does all of these things and more all while staying on-trend, whether she's casually dressed in cutoff denim shorts and a white polo shirt or styled in a glitzy Matthew Williamson dress.

