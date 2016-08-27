The Weird and Wonderful History of the Hair Dryer

Behind almost every great hair trend is an equally great hair dryer. Though fold-up travel dryers and futuristic touch-screen tools are the norm today, things weren't always so easy. We're taking a retrospective look at the tool, starting with its humble beginnings as a water-filled ceramic comb in the 1880s, to heavy heated helmets popular in the 1920s and '30s. Clearly, women were willing to go to great lengths to get those finger waves perfect, but luckily, hooded versions that eased pressure on the neck and lightweight hand-held dryers began gaining in popularity in the '50s and '60s. The rest, as they say, is history. Click through our gallery to take a look back at how the beloved hair staple has grown and changed over the decades.

