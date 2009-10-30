This Week's Top Tweets

Our Twitter followers had weddings on the brain this week—two of our top five Tweets were nuptial-themed. We were flooded with votes in our best celebrity weddings of 2009 poll (which is now closed, but stay tuned for the results!). Our Tweeps also went crazy over our photo album of Ivanka Trump's big day. Our "Are You a Twi-Hard?" quiz drew tons of "Twilight" fans, many of whom Tweeted about their perfect scores. And it turns out we're not the only ones obsessed with the Hermes collier de chien bracelet...if only money were no object.

Follow us on Twitter