This Week's Top Try-On: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington knows the power of a versatile haircut, making her the ultimate muse for style inspiration. "Kerry is a chameleon with her hairstyles, able to go from sleek and modern, to effortless and sexy," hairstylist Marcus Francis, who has worked with the star, told InStyle.com. "She is always up for doing something new and different!" More than 12,000 of you tried on Washington's versatile styles this week, making her the top-ranking celebrity in our Hollywood Makeover Tool! If you haven't sampled her strands yet, head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool and upload your picture to start. From there, you'll be able to see yourself in her sleek Golden Globes blowout, braided half-updo, loose waves, or her side-swept curls. Then, be sure to share your new look on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see what your friends think. Click the box below to start!

