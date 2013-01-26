This Week's Top Try On: Jessica Alba!

When it comes to her versatile hairstyles, Jessica Alba can do no wrong. The star has famously worn her strands in chestnut waves, dynamic ombre highlights, and everything in between! "My style is more adventurous since I became a mom," our February cover girl told us. Alba's many hairstyles topped our Hollywood Makeover Tool this week, with more than 11,000 of you trying on her looks! Curious to see how her strands would favor you? Simply head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool and upload your picture. Then, share your makeover on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to see what your friends think of your Alba-inspired 'do. Click the box below to start!

