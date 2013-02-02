This Week's Top Try-On: Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen's latest single "Tonight I'm Getting Over You”might be getting more airtime than her breakout song these days, but you are still loving the ombre highlights and layered bangs she has worn from the beginning. More than 12,000 of you sampled Jepsen's trademark strands this week, making it the top try-on in our Hollywood Makeover Tool! The style is perfect if you're considering getting layered bangs, and you can see how you'd look in her brow-skimming fringe before making the commitment at the salon. Head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool and upload your picture to see how you'd look in her signature style. Click the box below to start!

