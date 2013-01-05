This Week's Top Tried-On Hairstyle: Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne’s long bob and chin-skimming crops continue to give us hair envy, and our readers agree! Over 13,000 of you tried on her range of styles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool this week. So, what's her secret? "My secret is Harry Josh! He's been my hairdresser for years, and is a very dear friend of mine," Byrne told us at the grand reopening of Sephora's Times Square location in New York City. "My hair is actually quite difficult—it's thick and coarse, and somehow he tames it." Luckily, you don't need to book an appointment with the star's hairstylist to see yourself in her signature looks. Simply head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool and upload your picture to sample Byrne's hairstyles. You can even print out a version for your most-trusted hairstylist if you're considering making the cut as well. Click the link below to start!

MORE: • Olivia Wilde Dyed Her Own Hair! • Keira Knightley’s Bob: 2012′s #1 Try-On • Herbal Essences Relaunches Their '90s Shampoos!