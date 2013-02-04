This Week's Parties: NAACP Image Awards, and More!

Getty Images (2); Broadimage
While the Super Bowl XLVII parties were underway in New Orleans, celebrities like Freida Pinto (in James Ferreira) and Dev Patel attended the 44th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Scandal stars Columbus Short and Kerry Washington picked up the Best Television Drama Series award, and the Oscar de la Renta-dressed star also took home the Best Actress in a Television Drama Series honor. "Still pinching myself!" Washington Tweeted after her cast won. LL Cool J, winner of the Best Actor award for his work on NCIS, and Halle Berry (in Vivienne Westwood) also attended the event, which honors African-American artists for their work in television and film. Click through the gallery to see more of this weekend's parties!