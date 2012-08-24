This Week's Parties: Kirsten Dunst and Isla Fisher are Bachelorette Buddies and More

Image zoom Charley Gallay/WireImage

Bachelorette stars Kirsten Dunst (in "Look of the Day" Jean Paul Gaultier) and Isla Fisher (in Reem Acra) stayed close to each other at the premiere of their new comedy at the Arclight in Hollywood last night."Because we're at the Arclight, and I come here a lot, I didn't want a ball gown. I just wanted to wear a pretty summer dress," Dunst told us. Mission accomplished! Click through to see more of the week's best parties. And catch Bachelorette in theaters September 7th.

— Erica Helwick