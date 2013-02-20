This Week's Parties: The Costume Designers Guild Awards, and More!

The 15th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards took place last night in Beverly Hills, and plenty of celebrities were on-hand to support the big winners. Les Miserables star and Oscar nominee Anne Hathaway (in Gucci) took home the Lacoste Spotlight Award, thanking the film's costume designer, Paco Delgado, and remarking that the "defiant pink" she wore as her character Fantine "condensed, in a glance, the emotion it took 50 pages for [novelist] Victor Hugo to explain." Revenge star Ashley Madekwe (in J. Mendel) was also there to support the show's costume designer Jill Ohanneson (nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Television Series), and funny ladies (and recently pregnant!) Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig all huddled together at the ceremony. Click through the gallery to learn more about the awards and see more party photos!

