The Weeknd Scheduled Performances Around Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

Karwai Tang/Getty
Jennifer Davis
Sep 14, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Talk about a devoted boyfriend. The Weeknd stepped up to offer support for his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, while she was undergoing a kidney transplant this summer. According to People, the R&B star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, scheduled performances around her procedure.

"It was a super serious operation, and all her friends were worried," a source told People. In order to ensure he was by her side, The Weeknd took some time off from his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. He was in between performance dates from July 22 through August 6 and then again until September 8.

He also canceled his Grey Goose-sponsored show on August 28, and though he was announced as a performer at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards, he was a no-show on August 27 for the awards show.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Revealed She Received a Kidney Transplant

 

Today, Gomez took to Instagram to let fans know that she had a kidney transplant. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned the post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speaks Out

Gomez recieved a live kidney from her longtime best friend, Francia Raisa. She also shared a post on Instagram, offering her perspective on the life-saving medical procedure.

It's clear that Gomez is surrounded by an amazing circle of friends and family.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!