Weekend Style Inspiration: Taylor Swift's Preppy Summer Outfit

Taylor Swift strikes again! The country crooner and street style star stepped out yesterday in yet another envy-inducing outfit. This time, Swift showed off her miles-long legs in a pair of short shorts, which she paired with a preppy A.L.C. Scott shirt that resembles a button-up and cardigan. The singer finished the look with a pair of her trusty oxford heels and a ladylike Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

If you want to recreate Swift's look, you're in luck! Her A.L.C. blouse is on sale now for $111 at thedreslyn.com. Team it with a pair of brightly colored shorts and feminine accessories for the perfect off-duty outfit.

