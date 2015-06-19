Weekend Getaways Around N.Y.C.

Love the Hamptons. Could live in the Catskills. None of us would ever complain about either of those little jaunts.

However, variety is the spice of life, and some weekends you need a buttery soft-shell crab straight from Annapolis. (Why haven’t we thought to run down there one Friday?)

Here, four new weekend trips that are just as fun, easy and relaxing as your usual suspects.

RELATED: Summer Rentals to Book Now

Instead of Newport, Go to Annapolis (pictured above)

You know you love a quaint East Coast town. But if you’ve already gone the Rhode Island route, consider traveling the other direction to Maryland. Same nautical vibes, more blue crabs.

Where to stay: The Flag House Inn, a charming B&B smack dab in downtown

Where to eat: Cantler’s for a serious (but super laid-back) seafood dinner

What to do: Everything you want is within a ten-block radius. Pop in cute little boutiques, have an ice-cream cone on the harbor and take tours of the Naval Academy and the Maryland State House (briefly once our nation’s capitol).

What to pack: A breezy shift dress and low-top sneaks.

RELATED: 6 Spring Day-Trips to Take Around NYC

Instead of Woodstock, Go to Stockbridge

Courtesy PureWow

Catskills: been there, road tripped that. Next time, go east of the Hudson to the Berkshires. Not only does it have the same (obvious) cabin-and-tree situation, but it’s also rife with history. (Pssst…that’s Norman Rockwell’s old studio.)

Where to stay: Red Lion Inn, a compound of Victorian guesthouses, cottages and even a repurposed firehouse you can rent

Where to eat: For a hearty tenderloin-and-potatoes meal, hit up Once Upon a Table.

What to do: Go on nostalgia overload at the Norman Rockwell Museum.

What to pack: Chambray culottes and a light scarf.

Instead of the North Fork, Go to Mystic

Courtesy PureWow

Listen, the Long Island Sound looks the same from Connecticut as it does from New York. Swap the winery tours for landmark pizza joints and enjoy way less traffic (if you detour off I-95).

Where to stay: Airbnb should do you right. (This Mason’s Island home looks pretty damn comfy.)

Where to eat: Julia Roberts’s former fictional employer, obviously

What to do: Nothing. This is the kind of trip where you drink coffee on the deck, take a stroll along the beach and finally finish The Goldfinch.

What to pack: A never-take-off caftan and oversized sunnies.

RELATED: 7 New England Summer Rentals to Book Now

Instead of Burlington, Go to Charlottesville

Courtesy PureWow

Elevation lovers, there’s more to life than Vermont. A similar six-hour car ride could get you to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Cue even more Insta jealousy.

Where to stay: The Inn at Sugar Hollow Farm, a countryside B&B tucked away in the foothills of Shenandoah National Park

Where to eat: The Ivy Inn Restaurant for locavore fare on an open-air patio

What to do: Hikes, hikes and more hikes. OK, or at the very least scenic drives.

What to pack: A sturdy backpack and (duh) boots.

READ MORE: Weekend Getaways Around NYC