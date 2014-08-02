Weeds Star Mary-Louise Parker Turns 50!

Turning 50 has never looked so good—especially when the amount of awards in your trophy case rivals your vast shoe collection. As the revered Mary-Louise Parker rings in her golden birthday, the southern-bred Weeds starlet celebrates the release of her most recent big-screen flick Behaving Badly, in which she stars alongside teen idol Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff of The Fault in Our Stars. But she doesn’t stop there! The Golden Globe award–winning (and Tony award–winning and Emmy award–winning) actress just signed onto NBC’s new crime drama The Blacklist as a recurring character and also just announced she will be headlining the remake of critically acclaimed Australian drama The Slap with Peter Sarsgaard. We certainly wouldn’t expect the accomplished brunet beauty to enter into her 50th year with anything less than a bang.

