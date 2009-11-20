Wedding Video Hoax Turned Hit

InStyle Staff
Nov 20, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Last year a YouTube video of a wedding scene where the best man trips and knocks the bride and minister into a swimming pool mid-ceremony went viral, causing an Internet frenzy and earning the stars of the video a spot on The Today Show and Good Morning America! Turns out the catastrophic, yet hilarious accident was anything but accidental. The video was actually a clip from the purposely low budget-looking film, Chloe & Keith's Wedding, and now you can watch the real story unravel!

Download the movie here.

 Joyann King

