Wedding Video Hoax Turned Hit

Last year a YouTube video of a wedding scene where the best man trips and knocks the bride and minister into a swimming pool mid-ceremony went viral, causing an Internet frenzy and earning the stars of the video a spot on The Today Show and Good Morning America! Turns out the catastrophic, yet hilarious accident was anything but accidental. The video was actually a clip from the purposely low budget-looking film, Chloe & Keith's Wedding, and now you can watch the real story unravel!

Download the movie here.

 Joyann King