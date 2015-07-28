Find Your Wedding Updo Inspo with These Red-Carpet Hairstyles

Whether you are a bride-to-be hunting for the perfect ‘do to complement your dream gown, or a bridesmaid wanting to look fab as you support your BFF, why not look to the red carpet as the ultimate source for hair inspo? After all, celebrity updos are meant to be photographed from every angle, ensuring you too will look picture-perfect for your big event. With this in mind, we rounded up the best options for every aesthetic, from braided hairstyles like Keira Knightley's to more formal chignons, à la Hannah Davis. Click through our gallery below for dozens of 360° shots to inspire your bridal style.

PHOTOS: Amazing Wedding Updos from Every Angle