Wedding Trend Your Bridesmaids Will Love: Jumpsuits

Here's a thought: A bridesmaid outfit you'll actually want to wear again. We know, we know—you've heard that promise countless times, only to be stuck drowning in layers of tulle in an, ahem, unique color that you can hardly convince yourself to wear to the wedding, let alone a second (or third) time. But trust us when we say we've actually found The One. Enter: the bridesmaid jumpsuit.

Last year, designers like J.Crew, Rivini, Viktor & Rolf and Temperley Bridal debuted bridal jumpsuits in dreamy laces and silks. Since then, the silhouette has been slowly making its way down the aisle and onto the wedding party. And if the photo above is any indication, they're fun to wear! Scroll down for some of our favorite bridesmaid-ready jumpsuits.

Courtesy

The classic black and white color combination adds a touch of black tie elegance to the wedding party. Left: Alice + Olivia, $495; aliceandolivia.com. Right: ASOS, $111; asos.com.

Courtesy

A jumpsuit with lace, whether it's just a small accent or an all-over motif, is always feminine. Left: Three Floor, $286; revolveclothing.com. Right: Trina Turk, $167; revolveclothing.com.

Courtesy

Jumpsuit silhouettes can run the gamut from more casual to super formal. Left: Ella Moss, $248; ellamoss.com. Right: Tracy Reese, $348; cusp.com.

Courtesy

Strapless is a timeless choice for bridesmaids. Left: Catharine Malandrino, $298; revolveclothing.com. Right: Topshop, $120; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

A wide-leg jumpsuit is a great alternative if you're scared to make the leap. From many angles, these look just like dresses. Left: Alfred Angelo (available in 61 colors), $99-$179; alfredangelo.com. Right: Lovers + Friends, $178; dailylook.com.