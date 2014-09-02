Wedding Roundup: See Which Stars Got Married During Labor Day Weekend

Summer may be almost over, but we're still in the midst of wedding season—and there were three celebrity nuptials during Labor Day weekend to prove it. Gabrielle Union wed Dwyane Wade on Saturday in an intimate ceremony just outside of Miami, Fla. The glowing bride wore two custom Dennis Basso designs for the affair, both of which were strapless with a sweetheart neckline. For the ceremony, Union donned a column gown with a high slit and allover crystal and pearl beading (above). Before the reception, she changed into her second Basso creation, another strapless creation which featured a ruched bodice and full skirt.

#TheWadeUnion A photo posted by Gabrielle Union (@gabunion) on Sep 1, 2014 at 7:54am PDT

Union's wedding day outfit changes were only to be outdone by her new husband's, who wore three separate custom Dsquared2 looks for the occasion as well as bow ties he designed for the Dwyane Wade for The Tie Bar wedding collection. Union ’grammed a shot of her, Wade, Wade's two sons, and Wade's nephew in their second looks (above) with the night's official hashtag, "#TheWadeUnion."

Kamil Krzaczynski/INFphoto

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, who have been dating since 2013 and became engaged in April, said "I do" just outside of Chicago, Ill., on Sunday. McCarthy channeled Marilyn Monroe in her figure-hugging Ines Di Santo gown, which featured a fitted bodice, drop waist, and voluminous skirt (above). The new Mrs. Wahlberg wore her blonde locks in large curls and carried a bouquet of red roses.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lastly, Jessica Simpson’s younger sis’ Ashlee married Diana Ross's son Evan in an intimate ceremony on Ross's Connecticut estate. The legendary Supremes singer serenaded her son and Simpson, who wore a bohemian-inspired gown and Neil Lane jewels. Jessica Simpson served as matron of honor, and Ashlee's 5-year-old son, Bronx, walked his mother down the aisle.

Congratulations to all the happy couples! For more celebrity weddings, check out the 100 most memorable celebrity wedding moments in our gallery.