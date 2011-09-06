Wedding News: Lauren Bush Marries David Lauren!

Lauren Bush is now Lauren Bush-Lauren! The FEED Projects founder married Ralph Lauren's son David Lauren over Labor Day weekend in a Western-themed ceremony at the groom's family ranch in Ridgeway, Colorado. The bride chose a Victorian-inspired Ralph Lauren gown (of course!) for the event, while David wore a vintage tux, the New York Post reports.

