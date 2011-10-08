Wedding First Dance Ideas from Dancing With the Stars' Maks Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim (Maks) Chmerkovskiy knows the power of picking the right song. That’s why we caught up with the ballroom master to get his tips choosing the perfect tune for your wedding day. “It’s the first step together, and those steps need to be memorable and a little contagious,” he told InStyle.com. "We want the audience to feel what the couple feels and remember that moment for as long as they do.” And as co-founder of Dance With Me studios, he has quite a bit of experience helping lovebirds make it to the dance floor—each of his four locations offers wedding packages. (Fun fact: Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky learned from Maks before their nuptials last year.) Click through to learn his expert dance suggestions for celebrity-favorite wedding melodies, and visit dancewithmeusa.com for studio information.