Website We Love Spotlight: PlumAlley.co

What do you get when you combine a little online shopping and a whole lot of girl power? Plum Alley, an e-commerce site dedicated exclusively to selling products created by women for women. Since its launch in September, more than 20 female-founded businesses have been featured on the site, a hub for handbags, bedding, baby products, and more. "When women business owners succeed, so many more prosper because women multiply their good fortune by supporting their families and communities economically and in other ways," Plum Alley founder Deborah Jackson told InStyle.com. Every week, the site features one of their "founders," so you get to meet the women behind the products, too. Visit plumalley.co to check it out, and give back to budding businesswomen!

