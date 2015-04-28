Wearing This Anorak Will Help Educate Children in Haiti

Earth Day had everyone buzzing about conscious consumerism---but why limit do-good efforts to a 24-hour time frame? In the midst of our eco kick, and as Earth Month (April) nears its end, Michael Stars has announced a partnership with Paula Coles, Haiti on a capsule line of anoraks. The Artisan Collection features four hand-beaded designs by Haitian women, all of which provide education for children in under-served communities.

Each jacket features an intricately sewn image of a Haitian god or goddess. Our personal favorite (pictured below) spotlights Damballa, known as "the sky father and creator of all life," and retails for $298---with $100 going toward a student's annual tuition through PRODEV.

"Haiti is a country that's close to my heart, so knowing that the Artisan Collection will have a two-fold impact makes me really proud," Michael Stars co-founder Suzanne Lerner tells InStyle. "Not only are we employing local Haitian women and men, but the proceeds will also help their children receive essential education." The meaning behind each anorak is also important. "We wanted to make sure they spoke to the beauty and strength of the Haitian people and their culture," she adds.

The hard part, now, is figuring out which one to pick.

Shop the Michael Stars Artisan Collection now at michaelstars.com.

